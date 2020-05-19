For AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS], R. F. Lafferty sees a rise to $6.40. What next?

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: AGFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.44%. Over the last 12 months, AGFS stock rose by 20.26%. The average equity rating for AGFS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.01 million, with 50.53 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 97.98K shares, AGFS stock reached a trading volume of 2000928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS]:

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2016, representing the official price target for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGFS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AGFS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.44. With this latest performance, AGFS shares gained by 67.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.57 for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.81. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Total Capital for AGFS is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.46. Additionally, AGFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] managed to generate an average of -$208,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AGFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 72.10% of AGFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFS stocks are: DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ with ownership of 21,001,151, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,303,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.02 million in AGFS stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $5.77 million in AGFS stock with ownership of nearly -2.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:AGFS] by around 79,998 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 524,531 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 35,833,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,437,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,570 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 161,706 shares during the same period.