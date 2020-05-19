Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] Is Currently 15.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE: ETM] gained 15.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.27 price per share at the time. Entercom Communications Corp. represents 134.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $184.96 million with the latest information. ETM stock price has been found in the range of $1.12 to $1.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, ETM reached a trading volume of 2452012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETM shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Entercom Communications Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Entercom Communications Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on ETM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entercom Communications Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ETM stock

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.69. With this latest performance, ETM shares gained by 25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3574, while it was recorded at 1.1186 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4004 for the last 200 days.

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +24.03. Entercom Communications Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.20.

Return on Total Capital for ETM is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.15. Additionally, ETM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] managed to generate an average of -$101,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Entercom Communications Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]

There are presently around $112 million, or 76.50% of ETM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETM stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 12,835,372, which is approximately -2.963% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,889,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.96 million in ETM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.74 million in ETM stock with ownership of nearly 0.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entercom Communications Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE:ETM] by around 9,778,410 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 10,924,301 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 73,492,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,194,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,031 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,130,507 shares during the same period.