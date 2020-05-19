e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Stock trading around $14.84 per share: What’s Next?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] jumped around 1.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.84 at the close of the session, up 7.69%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock is now -8.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELF Stock saw the intraday high of $14.94 and lowest of $13.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.00, which means current price is +95.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 983.38K shares, ELF reached a trading volume of 1160706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ELF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 19.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ELF stock performed recently?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 42.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.17 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 15.38 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78 and a Gross Margin at +60.85. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.81.

Return on Total Capital for ELF is now 7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.58. Additionally, ELF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] managed to generate an average of $37,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]

There are presently around $558 million, or 88.10% of ELF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 3,676,418, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,643,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.47 million in ELF stocks shares; and LOMAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $44.53 million in ELF stock with ownership of nearly 1458.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE:ELF] by around 12,512,128 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 11,285,855 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,061,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,859,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELF stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,847,242 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,020,148 shares during the same period.