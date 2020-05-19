Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] Is Currently 6.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE: DY] closed the trading session at $31.49 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.83, while the highest price level was $33.14. The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.21 percent and weekly performance of 1.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 849.86K shares, DY reached to a volume of 1236008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DY shares is $47.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Dycom Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $84 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Dycom Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $84, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on DY stock. On August 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for DY shares from 120 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dycom Industries Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

DY stock trade performance evaluation

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, DY shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.72, while it was recorded at 28.79 for the last single week of trading, and 41.00 for the last 200 days.

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.15. Dycom Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for DY is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.88. Additionally, DY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] managed to generate an average of $3,757 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Dycom Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dycom Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.