Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is -49.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] jumped around 1.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.12 at the close of the session, up 9.79%. Devon Energy Corporation stock is now -49.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.36 and lowest of $12.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.81, which means current price is +179.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.55M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 10555776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $10, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 42.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.51. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of -$45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $3,712 million, or 84.90% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,499,908, which is approximately 0.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,773,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.48 million in DVN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $325.71 million in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 14.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 50,078,190 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 64,360,187 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 203,917,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,355,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,283,281 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 30,537,834 shares during the same period.