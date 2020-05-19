Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] moved up 8.39: Why It’s Important

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] jumped around 5.84 points on Monday, while shares priced at $75.45 at the close of the session, up 8.39%. Darden Restaurants Inc. stock is now -30.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRI Stock saw the intraday high of $76.56 and lowest of $74.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.41, which means current price is +188.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, DRI reached a trading volume of 2980401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $74.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

How has DRI stock performed recently?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 19.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.67 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.83, while it was recorded at 69.58 for the last single week of trading, and 102.07 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.63. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.44.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 24.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.82. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $3,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 98.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to -4.18%.

Insider trade positions for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

There are presently around $7,230 million, or 82.30% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,322,453, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,502,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.09 million in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $436.67 million in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 29.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 22,956,320 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 24,456,978 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 61,051,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,465,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,421,617 shares, while 199 institutional investors sold positions of 4,082,387 shares during the same period.