Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Craig Hallum lifts CareDx Inc [CDNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
CareDx Inc [NASDAQ: CDNA] price surged by 7.75 percent to reach at $2.32. A sum of 1075797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 788.50K shares. CareDx Inc shares reached a high of $32.95 and dropped to a low of $30.9309 until finishing in the latest session at $32.25.

The one-year CDNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.58. The average equity rating for CDNA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CareDx Inc [CDNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNA shares is $42.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for CareDx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $30 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for CareDx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CDNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareDx Inc is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

CDNA Stock Performance Analysis:

CareDx Inc [CDNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, CDNA shares gained by 42.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for CareDx Inc [CDNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 29.45 for the last single week of trading, and 23.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CareDx Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareDx Inc [CDNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.20. CareDx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.29.

Return on Total Capital for CDNA is now -24.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareDx Inc [CDNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.33. Additionally, CDNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareDx Inc [CDNA] managed to generate an average of -$56,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.CareDx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CDNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareDx Inc go to 20.00%.

CareDx Inc [CDNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,265 million, or 97.30% of CDNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNA stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,125,330, which is approximately -1.15% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,119,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.98 million in CDNA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $77.85 million in CDNA stock with ownership of nearly 265.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CareDx Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in CareDx Inc [NASDAQ:CDNA] by around 9,075,088 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 6,331,872 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,439,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,846,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,649,143 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,992,575 shares during the same period.

