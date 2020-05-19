Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] Stock trading around $1.71 per share: What’s Next?

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CVGI] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.65, while the highest price level was $1.76. The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.07 percent and weekly performance of -10.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 319.23K shares, CVGI reached to a volume of 1138350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVGI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CVGI stock trade performance evaluation

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, CVGI shares gained by 23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8586, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3383 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.94 and a Gross Margin at +11.69. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for CVGI is now 14.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.88. Additionally, CVGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] managed to generate an average of $2,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. go to 12.00%.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 70.20% of CVGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVGI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,516,868, which is approximately 16.467% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,166,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in CVGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.71 million in CVGI stock with ownership of nearly -6.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CVGI] by around 1,377,989 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,564,914 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,039,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,982,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVGI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,283 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,122,265 shares during the same period.