Commercial Metals Company [CMC] fell -27.17% so far this year. What now?

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] surged by $1.41 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.415 during the day while it closed the day at $16.22. Commercial Metals Company stock has also gained 1.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMC stock has declined by -21.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.12% and lost -27.17% year-on date.

The market cap for CMC stock reached $1.93 billion, with 118.92 million shares outstanding and 117.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, CMC reached a trading volume of 2245883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Commercial Metals Company [CMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $19.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Commercial Metals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CMC stock. On October 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CMC shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CMC stock trade performance evaluation

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, CMC shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.40 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Metals Company [CMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. Commercial Metals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CMC is now 12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.65. Additionally, CMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] managed to generate an average of $17,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.Commercial Metals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Commercial Metals Company [CMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Metals Company go to -6.41%.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,555 million, or 90.80% of CMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,769,452, which is approximately -1.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,571,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.66 million in CMC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $144.11 million in CMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC] by around 13,193,066 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 11,680,114 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 81,592,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,465,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,492,305 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,589,861 shares during the same period.