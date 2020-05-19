Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved up 7.32: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 7.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.40. The results of the trading session contributed to over 16078771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at 9.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.47%.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $1.75 billion, with 297.50 million shares outstanding and 392.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 16078771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. On October 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CLF shares from 16 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has CLF stock performed recently?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.40 and a Gross Margin at +28.79. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 590.61. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 590.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $124,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to -2.74%.

Insider trade positions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $1,113 million, or 63.30% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,742,019, which is approximately -3.623% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,070,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.16 million in CLF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $61.42 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -16.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 15,362,232 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 46,820,391 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 210,066,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,248,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,524,374 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 18,440,258 shares during the same period.

