Thursday, May 21, 2020
Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Stock trading around $0.79 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin
Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.71%. Over the last 12 months, CTXR stock dropped by -42.75%. The average equity rating for CTXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.45 million, with 34.32 million shares outstanding and 19.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 984.82K shares, CTXR stock reached a trading volume of 1974825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

CTXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.71. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7163, while it was recorded at 0.9180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7946 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,729,127 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.50% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,354,275, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 464,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in CTXR stocks shares; and ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,490,760 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 56,131 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 589,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,136,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,174 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 53,309 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGoldman slashes price target on Ford Motor Company [F] – find out why.
Next articleHi-Crush Inc. [HCR] moved up 11.95: Why It’s Important

