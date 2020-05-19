Citigroup Upgrade Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE: BAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.74%. Over the last 12 months, BAH stock rose by 15.48%. The one-year Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.22. The average equity rating for BAH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.79 billion, with 140.30 million shares outstanding and 137.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, BAH stock reached a trading volume of 1181991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAH shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $88 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on BAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAH in the course of the last twelve months was 59.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

BAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, BAH shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.21, while it was recorded at 70.59 for the last single week of trading, and 72.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for BAH is now 25.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, BAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] managed to generate an average of $15,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation go to 12.44%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,039 million, or 97.90% of BAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,843,905, which is approximately -4.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,058,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in BAH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $753.52 million in BAH stock with ownership of nearly 4.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE:BAH] by around 12,960,837 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 13,983,161 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 102,331,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,275,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,473,926 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,142,200 shares during the same period.