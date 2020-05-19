Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $5

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.27 during the day while it closed the day at $1.23. Chico’s FAS Inc. stock has also loss -3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHS stock has declined by -69.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.02% and lost -67.72% year-on date.

The market cap for CHS stock reached $141.50 million, with 115.20 million shares outstanding and 111.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, CHS reached a trading volume of 2217704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $4 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On November 29, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 6.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

CHS stock trade performance evaluation

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, CHS shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4922, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2051 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.11 and a Gross Margin at +35.05. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.52. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of -$746 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118 million, or 90.80% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,328,455, which is approximately -4.311% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,439,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.43 million in CHS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.58 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -0.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 11,131,851 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 14,580,171 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 83,800,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,512,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,313,874 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,180,182 shares during the same period.