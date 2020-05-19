Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] Revenue clocked in at $2.15 billion, down -79.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Centric Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRC] price plunged by -53.22 percent to reach at -$0.5. A sum of 6699395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 210.07K shares. Centric Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $0.45 and dropped to a low of $0.3301 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The average equity rating for CTRC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centric Brands Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

CTRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.49. With this latest performance, CTRC shares dropped by -48.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0703, while it was recorded at 0.8464 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0892 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centric Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.48 and a Gross Margin at +23.70. Centric Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.75.

Return on Total Capital for CTRC is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,490.98. Additionally, CTRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,477.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Centric Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CTRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centric Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Centric Brands Inc. [CTRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 75.20% of CTRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRC stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 26,219,501, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,125,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in CTRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.7 million in CTRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centric Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Centric Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRC] by around 215,912 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 84,599 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 31,853,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,153,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,490 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457 shares during the same period.