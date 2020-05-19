Tuesday, May 19, 2020
type here...
Finance

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] Stock trading around $0.81 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Companies

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is -63.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Kohl's Corporation traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 7.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.82. The results...
Read more
Finance

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] moved down -19.14: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, down -19.14%. Titan...
Read more
Market

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Stock trading around $27.51 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. gained 2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $27.51 price per share at the time. American Campus Communities Inc....
Read more
Industry

Cara Therapeutics Inc. [CARA] Is Currently -4.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cara Therapeutics Inc. closed the trading session at $15.13 on 05/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.02,...
Read more

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 15.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.81. The results of the trading session contributed to over 34979027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Callon Petroleum Company stands at 13.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.99%.

The market cap for CPE stock reached $319.33 million, with 396.68 million shares outstanding and 388.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.34M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 34979027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0.50, while Siebert Williams Shank analysts kept a Sell rating on CPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 82.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5861, while it was recorded at 0.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1047 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.78 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.33. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $143,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 5.32%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $224 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,342,339, which is approximately -3.383% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,095,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.53 million in CPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.96 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 25.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 46,294,963 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 156,490,950 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 140,295,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,081,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,652,208 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 90,063,646 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSunTrust lifts Akorn Inc. [AKRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleSix Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Stock trading around $22.69 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] Revenue clocked in at $2.11 billion, down -30.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kennametal Inc. surged by $3.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.04 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] reaches 194.94M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tyme Technologies Inc. surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. [CVGI] Stock trading around $1.71 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. closed the trading session at $1.71 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] is 3.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Evoke Pharma Inc. gained 14.29% on the last trading session, reaching $1.68 price per share at the time. Evoke Pharma Inc. represents 24.44...
Read more
Finance

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] Revenue clocked in at $2.11 billion, down -30.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kennametal Inc. surged by $3.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.04 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Apergy Corporation [APY] Is Currently 6.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Apergy Corporation traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 6.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.01. The results...
Read more
Market

Terex Corporation [TEX] moved up 7.61: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Terex Corporation price surged by 7.61 percent to reach at $1.05. A sum of 1088966 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Industry

electroCore Inc. [ECOR] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
electroCore Inc. gained 2.02% or 0.02 points to close at $0.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1032850 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] is 3.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Evoke Pharma Inc. gained 14.29% on the last trading session, reaching $1.68 price per share at the time. Evoke Pharma Inc. represents 24.44...
Read more
Finance

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] Revenue clocked in at $2.11 billion, down -30.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Kennametal Inc. surged by $3.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.04 during the day while it...
Read more

Popular Category