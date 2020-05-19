Brinker International Inc. [EAT] moved up 14.31: Why It’s Important

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.08%. Over the last 12 months, EAT stock dropped by -45.05%. The one-year Brinker International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.93. The average equity rating for EAT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $972.39 million, with 37.20 million shares outstanding and 43.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, EAT stock reached a trading volume of 3914416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $54, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 41.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 35.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brinker International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.66. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 35.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 277.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to -10.59%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $683 million, or 86.70% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,638,624, which is approximately -14.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,381,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.9 million in EAT stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $50.69 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly -4.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 4,827,625 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 11,035,426 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 20,243,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,106,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250,110 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,426,451 shares during the same period.