BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] – find out why.

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 15.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2232328 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Triumph Group Inc. stands at 12.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.36%.

The market cap for TGI stock reached $289.24 million, with 50.40 million shares outstanding and 51.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 2232328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Triumph Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on TGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TGI stock performed recently?

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, TGI shares dropped by -22.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.29 and a Gross Margin at +6.76. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for TGI is now -5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.15. Additionally, TGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 7.94%.

Insider trade positions for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

There are presently around $251 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,637,360, which is approximately -6.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,157,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.71 million in TGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.04 million in TGI stock with ownership of nearly 5.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE:TGI] by around 6,114,353 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 7,406,863 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,213,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,734,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,942,138 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,326 shares during the same period.