BofA/Merrill Downgrade Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.94 during the day while it closed the day at $3.83. Newmark Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NMRK stock has declined by -66.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.61% and lost -71.53% year-on date.

The market cap for NMRK stock reached $694.11 million, with 177.55 million shares outstanding and 149.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, NMRK reached a trading volume of 1859088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $13 to $12.35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMRK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NMRK stock trade performance evaluation

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, NMRK shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36. Newmark Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.09.

Return on Total Capital for NMRK is now 9.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.74. Additionally, NMRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] managed to generate an average of $20,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $372 million, or 65.90% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,379,225, which is approximately 1.062% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,236,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.16 million in NMRK stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $18.01 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly -45.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmark Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 12,274,983 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 16,397,329 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 73,764,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,436,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,890,104 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,407 shares during the same period.