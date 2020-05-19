BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] Stock trading around $19.39 per share: What’s Next?

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ: BJRI] surged by $1.97 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.29 during the day while it closed the day at $19.39. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stock has also loss -4.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BJRI stock has declined by -54.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.08% and lost -48.92% year-on date.

The market cap for BJRI stock reached $422.70 million, with 19.10 million shares outstanding and 21.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, BJRI reached a trading volume of 1252655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJRI shares is $27.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BJRI stock. On July 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BJRI shares from 59 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJRI in the course of the last twelve months was 62.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BJRI stock trade performance evaluation

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, BJRI shares gained by 11.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 17.93 for the last single week of trading, and 32.69 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +9.79. BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Total Capital for BJRI is now 7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.80. Additionally, BJRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] managed to generate an average of $1,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. go to 15.00%.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [BJRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $280 million, or 82.80% of BJRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,047,645, which is approximately -8.704% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,055,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.05 million in BJRI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $18.0 million in BJRI stock with ownership of nearly -1.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:BJRI] by around 2,870,075 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 5,439,317 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 8,110,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,420,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJRI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,887,818 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,595,618 shares during the same period.