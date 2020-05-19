Barclays lifts Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 13.91% on the last trading session, reaching $21.86 price per share at the time. Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 637.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.08 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $20.55 to $21.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.12M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 73872735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $39 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.74, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 49.01 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.35. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $52,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 6.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $9,518 million, or 86.80% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 71,886,963, which is approximately 1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,484,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $881.48 million in DAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $625.82 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly -6.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 47,277,757 shares. Additionally, 708 investors decreased positions by around 114,103,289 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 329,756,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,137,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,909,052 shares, while 323 institutional investors sold positions of 31,391,516 shares during the same period.