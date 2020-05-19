B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] – find out why.

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.23%. The one-year Revolve Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.13. The average equity rating for RVLV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 69.32 million shares outstanding and 15.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, RVLV stock reached a trading volume of 1299856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $14.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on RVLV stock. On February 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RVLV shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 34.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

RVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.74% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 17.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolve Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RVLV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 13.46%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186 million, or 87.50% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 1,483,616, which is approximately -0.418% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,210,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.08 million in RVLV stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $14.45 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 710.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 4,177,670 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,613,714 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,671,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,462,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,132,523 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,239,996 shares during the same period.