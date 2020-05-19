B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Century Aluminum Company [CENX] – find out why.

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.00 during the day while it closed the day at $4.92. Century Aluminum Company stock has also gained 5.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENX stock has declined by -15.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.51% and lost -34.53% year-on date.

The market cap for CENX stock reached $432.57 million, with 89.30 million shares outstanding and 50.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CENX reached a trading volume of 1016860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CENX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CENX stock trade performance evaluation

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.91 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.17.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.79. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$36,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199 million, or 58.20% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,711,397, which is approximately -1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 6,489,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.87 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.64 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly -4.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 3,036,925 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,426,524 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 36,932,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,395,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,026 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,540 shares during the same period.