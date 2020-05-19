Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $24

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] jumped around 8.81 points on Monday, while shares priced at $54.05 at the close of the session, up 19.47%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now 397.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCT Stock saw the intraday high of $55.00 and lowest of $44.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.20, which means current price is +535.14% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 462.62K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 1603994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.20.

How has ARCT stock performed recently?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 205.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 461.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 767.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.99 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.99, while it was recorded at 45.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.18 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $215 million, or 24.50% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,564,457, which is approximately 13.059% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, holding 451,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.73 million in ARCT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $16.59 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 1,325,584 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 693,911 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,166,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,186,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 901,309 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 177,392 shares during the same period.