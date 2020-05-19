Apergy Corporation [APY] Is Currently 6.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Apergy Corporation [NYSE: APY] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 6.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.01. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2497308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apergy Corporation stands at 8.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.37%.

The market cap for APY stock reached $714.85 million, with 77.48 million shares outstanding and 77.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, APY reached a trading volume of 2497308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apergy Corporation [APY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APY shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Apergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Apergy Corporation stock. On February 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APY shares from 29 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apergy Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for APY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for APY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has APY stock performed recently?

Apergy Corporation [APY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, APY shares gained by 20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Apergy Corporation [APY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 22.25 for the last 200 days.

Apergy Corporation [APY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apergy Corporation [APY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Apergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for APY is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apergy Corporation [APY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.28. Additionally, APY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apergy Corporation [APY] managed to generate an average of $17,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Apergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Apergy Corporation [APY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apergy Corporation go to -8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Apergy Corporation [APY]

There are presently around $636 million, or 92.40% of APY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,637,723, which is approximately 5.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,919,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.85 million in APY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.18 million in APY stock with ownership of nearly -2.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Apergy Corporation [NYSE:APY] by around 17,921,992 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 19,140,180 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 36,416,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,479,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,263,428 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,355,898 shares during the same period.