AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] fell -32.11% so far this year. What now?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE: AMN] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 9.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.30. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1085737 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at 8.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.63%.

The market cap for AMN stock reached $2.07 billion, with 47.36 million shares outstanding and 46.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 801.96K shares, AMN reached a trading volume of 1085737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]?

Sidoti have made an estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $82 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AMN stock performed recently?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, AMN shares dropped by -24.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.23, while it was recorded at 39.75 for the last single week of trading, and 59.78 for the last 200 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.82. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMN is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.04. Additionally, AMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] managed to generate an average of $35,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. go to 9.92%.

Insider trade positions for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]

There are presently around $1,873 million, or 99.90% of AMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,540,596, which is approximately -4.939% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,026,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.71 million in AMN stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $80.57 million in AMN stock with ownership of nearly 13.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE:AMN] by around 4,078,306 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 5,504,946 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 36,855,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,438,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,959 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 915,977 shares during the same period.