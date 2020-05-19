Alliance Global Partners lifts Ring Energy Inc. [REI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.19%. Over the last 12 months, REI stock dropped by -80.14%. The average equity rating for REI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.15 million, with 67.99 million shares outstanding and 53.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, REI stock reached a trading volume of 1798977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on REI stock. On August 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for REI shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

REI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.19. With this latest performance, REI shares gained by 37.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6959, while it was recorded at 0.7823 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6395 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ring Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.35. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.50. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of $508,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

REI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 62.50% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,016,678, which is approximately -4.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,036,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in REI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.92 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly -0.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 3,437,829 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,349,294 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 33,261,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,049,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,658 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,689 shares during the same period.