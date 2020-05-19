Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is -17.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] price surged by 12.64 percent to reach at $25.75. A sum of 1827484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. Align Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $234.34 and dropped to a low of $210.00 until finishing in the latest session at $229.42.

The one-year ALGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.53. The average equity rating for ALGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $242.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Align Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $220 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Align Technology Inc. stock. On July 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ALGN shares from 340 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology Inc. is set at 12.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ALGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, ALGN shares gained by 18.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.68, while it was recorded at 209.32 for the last single week of trading, and 223.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Align Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.97. Align Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.40.

Return on Total Capital for ALGN is now 38.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.40. Additionally, ALGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] managed to generate an average of $30,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Align Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ALGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology Inc. go to 17.42%.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,239 million, or 88.10% of ALGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,214,153, which is approximately 2.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,563,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in ALGN stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $984.76 million in ALGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Align Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN] by around 8,542,238 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 7,331,554 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 53,215,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,089,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,056,689 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,466,822 shares during the same period.