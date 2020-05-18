Monday, May 18, 2020
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is -30.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.58%. Over the last 12 months, ZOM stock dropped by -20.34%. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.90 million, with 118.34 million shares outstanding and 104.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.62M shares, ZOM stock reached a trading volume of 14285256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.04

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 60.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1816, while it was recorded at 0.2467 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2799 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -680.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -680.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -680.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -384.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$937,550 per employee.Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.40% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 12,254,080, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 38.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 294,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.07 million in ZOM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.01 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 90.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 223,220 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 179,205 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,312,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,714,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,055 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 96,457 shares during the same period.

