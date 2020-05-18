WidePoint Corporation [WYY] moved up 4.09: Why It’s Important

WidePoint Corporation [AMEX: WYY] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. WidePoint Corporation represents 83.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.10 million with the latest information. WYY stock price has been found in the range of $0.52 to $0.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 322.70K shares, WYY reached a trading volume of 1285880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WidePoint Corporation [WYY]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WidePoint Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WidePoint Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.60.

Trading performance analysis for WYY stock

WidePoint Corporation [WYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, WYY shares gained by 52.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.20 for WidePoint Corporation [WYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4085, while it was recorded at 0.5419 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3901 for the last 200 days.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WidePoint Corporation [WYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. WidePoint Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for WYY is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, WYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WidePoint Corporation [WYY] managed to generate an average of $909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.WidePoint Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WidePoint Corporation [WYY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WidePoint Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WidePoint Corporation [WYY]

There are presently around $10 million, or 21.90% of WYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYY stocks are: NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 12,774,251, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,874,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in WYY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.87 million in WYY stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WidePoint Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in WidePoint Corporation [AMEX:WYY] by around 246,990 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 590,345 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,659,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,496,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,332 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 454,782 shares during the same period.