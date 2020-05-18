why MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.83

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [NYSE: MSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.41%. Over the last 12 months, MSM stock dropped by -13.26%. The one-year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.99. The average equity rating for MSM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.26 billion, with 55.47 million shares outstanding and 44.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 693.92K shares, MSM stock reached a trading volume of 1235012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSM shares is $62.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MSM Stock Performance Analysis:

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, MSM shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.44, while it was recorded at 59.65 for the last single week of trading, and 67.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Total Capital for MSM is now 22.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.89. Additionally, MSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM] managed to generate an average of $43,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. go to 1.50%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [MSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,401 million, or 96.50% of MSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,128,506, which is approximately 4.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,812,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.72 million in MSM stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $155.46 million in MSM stock with ownership of nearly 8.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. [NYSE:MSM] by around 6,361,561 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 8,135,640 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 26,362,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,860,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,566,627 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,011,291 shares during the same period.