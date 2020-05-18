why Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $175.53

Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE: MSI] gained 1.37% or 1.75 points to close at $129.07 with a heavy trading volume of 1168767 shares. It opened the trading session at $126.37, the shares rose to $129.15 and dropped to $125.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSI points out that the company has recorded -20.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, MSI reached to a volume of 1168767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSI shares is $175.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Motorola Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $168 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Motorola Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorola Solutions Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MSI stock

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, MSI shares dropped by -15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.68, while it was recorded at 129.23 for the last single week of trading, and 163.69 for the last 200 days.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91 and a Gross Margin at +47.42. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSI is now 36.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Additionally, MSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI] managed to generate an average of $51,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Motorola Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Motorola Solutions Inc. go to 10.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Motorola Solutions Inc. [MSI]

There are presently around $19,161 million, or 89.20% of MSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,037,393, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,692,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in MSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in MSI stock with ownership of nearly 2.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in Motorola Solutions Inc. [NYSE:MSI] by around 13,987,620 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 12,335,013 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 124,175,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,498,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,825,349 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,296 shares during the same period.