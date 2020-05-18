why DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.40

DSP Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DSPG] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 1097756 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 271.36K shares. DSP Group Inc. shares reached a high of $16.92 and dropped to a low of $16.33 until finishing in the latest session at $16.56.

The one-year DSPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.64.

Guru’s Opinion on DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]:

Cowen have made an estimate for DSP Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $17 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2019, representing the official price target for DSP Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on DSPG stock. On May 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DSPG shares from 15 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DSP Group Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSPG in the course of the last twelve months was 35.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

DSPG Stock Performance Analysis:

DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, DSPG shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DSP Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.22 and a Gross Margin at +48.99. DSP Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for DSPG is now -3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.49. Additionally, DSPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] managed to generate an average of -$3,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.DSP Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

DSPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSP Group Inc. go to 8.00%.

DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $318 million, or 84.70% of DSPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,582,166, which is approximately -0.957% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,806,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.01 million in DSPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.09 million in DSPG stock with ownership of nearly -1.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DSP Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in DSP Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DSPG] by around 2,818,770 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,603,392 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,702,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,124,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSPG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 774,003 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 846,064 shares during the same period.