why Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] slipped around -5.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.07 at the close of the session, down -22.86%. Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock is now 1806.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CODX Stock saw the intraday high of $21.20 and lowest of $15.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.72, which means current price is +1,839.77% above from all time high which was touched on 05/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.12M shares, CODX reached a trading volume of 20999690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 337.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has CODX stock performed recently?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, CODX shares gained by 25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1839.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1725.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.70 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2741.61 and a Gross Margin at +17.04. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2882.00.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now -455.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,826.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,826.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -328.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of -$269,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Insider trade positions for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

There are presently around $50 million, or 9.20% of CODX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CODX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 777,201, which is approximately 31.494% of the company’s market cap and around 24.21% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 367,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.14 million in CODX stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $2.92 million in CODX stock with ownership of nearly 1.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX] by around 1,485,807 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 108,138 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 664,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,258,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CODX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,658 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 108,138 shares during the same period.