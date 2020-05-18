why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] jumped around 0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.08 at the close of the session, up 2.45%. Builders FirstSource Inc. stock is now -36.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $16.19 and lowest of $15.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.43, which means current price is +78.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 1370410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $32 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $16, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BLDR stock performed recently?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.09. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.86, while it was recorded at 16.25 for the last single week of trading, and 21.17 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.05.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.72. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $14,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $1,844 million, or 97.20% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,047,302, which is approximately 4.526% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.0 million in BLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.83 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -2.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 19,009,724 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 15,048,168 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 83,393,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,451,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,234,906 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,280,512 shares during the same period.