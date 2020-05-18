Wells Fargo lifts UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UMB Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: UMBF] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $43.42 price per share at the time. UMB Financial Corporation represents 48.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.12 billion with the latest information. UMBF stock price has been found in the range of $42.81 to $44.265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 337.23K shares, UMBF reached a trading volume of 1139771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMBF shares is $56.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UMB Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $74 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2019, representing the official price target for UMB Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UMB Financial Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMBF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84.

Trading performance analysis for UMBF stock

UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, UMBF shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.42, while it was recorded at 44.04 for the last single week of trading, and 60.88 for the last 200 days.

UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.17. UMB Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.89.

Return on Total Capital for UMBF is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.30. Additionally, UMBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF] managed to generate an average of $66,376 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at UMB Financial Corporation [UMBF]

There are presently around $1,819 million, or 87.10% of UMBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMBF stocks are: UMB BANK N A/MO with ownership of 5,284,177, which is approximately -1.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,163,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.1 million in UMBF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $214.32 million in UMBF stock with ownership of nearly 3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UMB Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in UMB Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:UMBF] by around 1,390,382 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 2,382,986 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 37,580,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,354,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMBF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,879 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 301,827 shares during the same period.