Wells Fargo Downgrade Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE: EHC] gained 2.90% or 1.84 points to close at $65.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1107683 shares. It opened the trading session at $63.33, the shares rose to $65.67 and dropped to $62.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EHC points out that the company has recorded -5.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 895.11K shares, EHC reached to a volume of 1107683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHC shares is $86.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Encompass Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Encompass Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on EHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encompass Health Corporation is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EHC in the course of the last twelve months was 547.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for EHC stock

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, EHC shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.45, while it was recorded at 65.23 for the last single week of trading, and 68.08 for the last 200 days.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.40. Encompass Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for EHC is now 14.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.51. Additionally, EHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] managed to generate an average of $11,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Encompass Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encompass Health Corporation go to 5.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

There are presently around $5,799 million, or 94.20% of EHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,272,876, which is approximately -1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,993,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.52 million in EHC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $546.99 million in EHC stock with ownership of nearly -1.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encompass Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE:EHC] by around 9,047,623 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 7,611,779 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 74,826,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,485,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,531,465 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,718,270 shares during the same period.