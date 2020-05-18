Waste Management Inc. [WM] Stock trading around $95.93 per share: What’s Next?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$1.25. A sum of 3170840 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Waste Management Inc. shares reached a high of $97.32 and dropped to a low of $95.11 until finishing in the latest session at $95.93.

The one-year WM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.11. The average equity rating for WM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $113.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116 to $132, while UBS kept a Buy rating on WM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

WM Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Management Inc. [WM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, WM shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.64, while it was recorded at 97.69 for the last single week of trading, and 111.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +28.37. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 14.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.27. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $37,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

WM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to -0.43%.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,381 million, or 80.40% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,344,185, which is approximately 2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,911,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly -0.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 20,459,219 shares. Additionally, 646 investors decreased positions by around 24,888,540 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 267,279,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,627,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,095,140 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 2,458,853 shares during the same period.