Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD] is 25.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
Viemed Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: VMD] price surged by 9.31 percent to reach at $0.66. A sum of 1452701 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 241.87K shares. Viemed Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $7.86 and dropped to a low of $6.97 until finishing in the latest session at $7.75.

Guru’s Opinion on Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viemed Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75.

VMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, VMD shares gained by 24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viemed Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +68.95. Viemed Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.62.

Return on Total Capital for VMD is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.65. Additionally, VMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD] managed to generate an average of $27,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. [VMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 36.97% of VMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMD stocks are: CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 2,158,394, which is approximately -9.66% of the company’s market cap and around 5.79% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,498,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.62 million in VMD stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $10.24 million in VMD stock with ownership of nearly 33.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viemed Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Viemed Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:VMD] by around 2,599,160 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,828,657 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,142,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,570,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,030 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,743,300 shares during the same period.

Previous articleANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, up 14.23% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleJP Morgan slashes price target on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] – find out why.

