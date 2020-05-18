Monday, May 18, 2020
UBS lifts Chewy Inc. [CHWY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee
Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $42.11 price per share at the time. Chewy Inc. represents 401.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.57 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $40.53 to $42.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 1761087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $40.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.56% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.16, while it was recorded at 40.92 for the last single week of trading, and 30.31 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $16,497 million, or 97.70% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 334,922,454, which is approximately -1.136% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,004,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.95 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $213.88 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly -0.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 19,349,437 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 23,907,198 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 356,271,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,528,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,033,187 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 10,510,215 shares during the same period.

