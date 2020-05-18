TrueBlue Inc. [TBI] Stock trading around $13.98 per share: What’s Next?

TrueBlue Inc. [NYSE: TBI] traded at a high on 05/15/20, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.98. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1482152 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TrueBlue Inc. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for TBI stock reached $502.86 million, with 37.26 million shares outstanding and 35.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 427.49K shares, TBI reached a trading volume of 1482152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TrueBlue Inc. [TBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for TrueBlue Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for TrueBlue Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on TBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueBlue Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has TBI stock performed recently?

TrueBlue Inc. [TBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, TBI shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for TrueBlue Inc. [TBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

TrueBlue Inc. [TBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueBlue Inc. [TBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. TrueBlue Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for TBI is now 9.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TrueBlue Inc. [TBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.83. Additionally, TBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TrueBlue Inc. [TBI] managed to generate an average of $10,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.10.TrueBlue Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for TrueBlue Inc. [TBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TrueBlue Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for TrueBlue Inc. [TBI]

There are presently around $502 million, or 99.70% of TBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,926,452, which is approximately -3.081% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,511,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.8 million in TBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $42.53 million in TBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in TrueBlue Inc. [NYSE:TBI] by around 2,907,229 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,606 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 29,536,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,032,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,580 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 923,448 shares during the same period.