Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] is -20.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] jumped around 1.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.18 at the close of the session, up 6.83%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is now -20.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSYS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.30 and lowest of $15.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.60, which means current price is +32.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 847.64K shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 1032573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

How has SSYS stock performed recently?

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.10. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 16.28 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$4,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $652 million, or 81.20% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,795,137, which is approximately 15.728% of the company’s market cap and around 6.64% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 6,647,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.67 million in SSYS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $82.78 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly 0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 2,975,665 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,456,937 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 36,642,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,075,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 773,195 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 888,821 shares during the same period.