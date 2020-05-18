Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $72

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SWX] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $68.995 during the day while it closed the day at $68.76. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -9.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWX stock has declined by -13.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.01% and lost -9.49% year-on date.

The market cap for SWX stock reached $3.80 billion, with 55.31 million shares outstanding and 54.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 549.33K shares, SWX reached a trading volume of 1100808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWX shares is $82.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $71 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $78, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SWX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49.

SWX stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, SWX shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.83, while it was recorded at 70.50 for the last single week of trading, and 79.06 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.86.

Return on Total Capital for SWX is now 7.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.65. Additionally, SWX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] managed to generate an average of $93,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. go to 8.20%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,262 million, or 90.10% of SWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,599,393, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,818,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.34 million in SWX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $267.5 million in SWX stock with ownership of nearly 5.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SWX] by around 6,222,027 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 5,365,678 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 36,550,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,138,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,847,619 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,958 shares during the same period.