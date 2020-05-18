Sonoco Products Company [SON] is -26.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonoco Products Company [NYSE: SON] gained 0.69% or 0.31 points to close at $45.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1404598 shares. It opened the trading session at $44.59, the shares rose to $45.59 and dropped to $44.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SON points out that the company has recorded -23.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 661.92K shares, SON reached to a volume of 1404598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonoco Products Company [SON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SON shares is $51.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Sonoco Products Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Sonoco Products Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoco Products Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SON in the course of the last twelve months was 74.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SON stock

Sonoco Products Company [SON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, SON shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Sonoco Products Company [SON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.55, while it was recorded at 45.84 for the last single week of trading, and 55.19 for the last 200 days.

Sonoco Products Company [SON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoco Products Company [SON] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. Sonoco Products Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.43.

Return on Total Capital for SON is now 15.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoco Products Company [SON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.36. Additionally, SON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoco Products Company [SON] managed to generate an average of $12,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Sonoco Products Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sonoco Products Company [SON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonoco Products Company go to 1.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonoco Products Company [SON]

There are presently around $3,391 million, or 74.90% of SON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,992,561, which is approximately -3.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,943,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.67 million in SON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $289.03 million in SON stock with ownership of nearly -6.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoco Products Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoco Products Company [NYSE:SON] by around 5,449,433 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 4,893,213 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 64,981,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,323,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SON stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,258 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,561 shares during the same period.