Seaport Global Securities lifts Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sensient Technologies Corporation [NYSE: SXT] jumped around 0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.98 at the close of the session, up 0.92%. Sensient Technologies Corporation stock is now -33.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SXT Stock saw the intraday high of $44.58 and lowest of $43.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.21, which means current price is +15.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 571.58K shares, SXT reached a trading volume of 1203043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SXT shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sensient Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Sensient Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensient Technologies Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SXT stock performed recently?

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, SXT shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.23, while it was recorded at 44.84 for the last single week of trading, and 58.62 for the last 200 days.

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +32.22. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.20.

Return on Total Capital for SXT is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.37. Additionally, SXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] managed to generate an average of $20,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sensient Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensient Technologies Corporation go to 3.80%.

Insider trade positions for Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]

There are presently around $1,647 million, or 91.90% of SXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,912,476, which is approximately -0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,492,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.79 million in SXT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $174.31 million in SXT stock with ownership of nearly -11.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensient Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Sensient Technologies Corporation [NYSE:SXT] by around 3,380,144 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 6,101,986 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 28,320,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,802,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,105,808 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,093 shares during the same period.