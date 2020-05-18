Monday, May 18, 2020
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Stock trading around $10.04 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] closed the trading session at $10.04 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.61, while the highest price level was $10.141. The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.95 percent and weekly performance of 15.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, SGMO reached to a volume of 1783338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.40. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 38.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.69. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.93.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -24.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.27. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$268,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $736 million, or 54.90% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,377,336, which is approximately -1.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,554,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.09 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $58.38 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly -20.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 12,835,050 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 16,152,137 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 45,920,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,907,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,655,497 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 10,419,613 shares during the same period.

