RPM International Inc. [RPM] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $74

RPM International Inc. [NYSE: RPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.08%. Over the last 12 months, RPM stock rose by 16.91%. The one-year RPM International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.76. The average equity rating for RPM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.61 billion, with 128.43 million shares outstanding and 127.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 869.95K shares, RPM stock reached a trading volume of 1206723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RPM International Inc. [RPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPM shares is $71.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for RPM International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for RPM International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPM International Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RPM Stock Performance Analysis:

RPM International Inc. [RPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, RPM shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for RPM International Inc. [RPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 67.39 for the last single week of trading, and 69.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RPM International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPM International Inc. [RPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. RPM International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Total Capital for RPM is now 12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPM International Inc. [RPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.66. Additionally, RPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPM International Inc. [RPM] managed to generate an average of $17,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.RPM International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

RPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPM International Inc. go to 14.17%.

RPM International Inc. [RPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,671 million, or 76.90% of RPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,020,950, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,107,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $804.79 million in RPM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $709.34 million in RPM stock with ownership of nearly -8.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPM International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in RPM International Inc. [NYSE:RPM] by around 8,290,887 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 8,103,688 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 83,971,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,365,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,950 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,956,779 shares during the same period.