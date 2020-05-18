ROTH Capital lifts W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday while it closed the day at $2.64. W&T Offshore Inc. stock has also loss -5.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTI stock has declined by -27.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.17% and lost -52.52% year-on date.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $359.81 million, with 140.77 million shares outstanding and 93.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 4869702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 35.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 58.70% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,382,317, which is approximately -7.026% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,243,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.4 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.83 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 4,802,291 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 26,545,537 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 32,974,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,322,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,156,290 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,693,950 shares during the same period.