Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] gain 2.05% so far this year. What now?

Roper Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ROP] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $361.50 price per share at the time. Roper Technologies Inc. represents 104.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.32 billion with the latest information. ROP stock price has been found in the range of $352.24 to $363.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 706.10K shares, ROP reached a trading volume of 1198667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROP shares is $368.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Roper Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Roper Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roper Technologies Inc. is set at 11.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ROP stock

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, ROP shares gained by 16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 319.55, while it was recorded at 358.54 for the last single week of trading, and 348.02 for the last 200 days.

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +63.86. Roper Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.94.

Return on Total Capital for ROP is now 10.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.49. Additionally, ROP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] managed to generate an average of $107,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Roper Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roper Technologies Inc. go to 5.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]

There are presently around $34,805 million, or 96.20% of ROP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,486,447, which is approximately -6.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,081,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in ROP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 billion in ROP stock with ownership of nearly -1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roper Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Roper Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ROP] by around 5,353,312 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 5,895,163 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 86,111,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,360,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,001,109 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 378,375 shares during the same period.