Raymond James Upgrade Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] traded at a low on 05/15/20, posting a -2.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.77. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2536160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uniti Group Inc. stands at 9.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.36%.

The market cap for UNIT stock reached $1.55 billion, with 192.24 million shares outstanding and 183.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, UNIT reached a trading volume of 2536160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNIT stock. On March 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for UNIT shares from 8 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNIT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has UNIT stock performed recently?

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 51.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] managed to generate an average of $11,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Insider trade positions for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

There are presently around $1,286 million, or 86.60% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,045,793, which is approximately 5.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,739,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.76 million in UNIT stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $96.1 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly -9.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 10,358,890 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 19,583,109 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 131,560,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,502,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,451 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,404,979 shares during the same period.