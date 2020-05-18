Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] Stock trading around $40.02 per share: What’s Next?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: PBH] closed the trading session at $40.02 on 05/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.63, while the highest price level was $40.82. The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.19 percent and weekly performance of -0.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 586.37K shares, PBH reached to a volume of 1205809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBH shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PBH stock trade performance evaluation

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, PBH shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.27, while it was recorded at 39.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.28 for the last 200 days.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.19 and a Gross Margin at +55.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.77.

Return on Total Capital for PBH is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, PBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. go to 4.00%.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [PBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,211 million, or 43.51% of PBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,363,535, which is approximately -4.778% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,088,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.55 million in PBH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $140.72 million in PBH stock with ownership of nearly -7.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:PBH] by around 2,948,909 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 9,022,372 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 44,133,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,105,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,043,933 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,059 shares during the same period.